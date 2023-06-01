If you haven't heard about a time when so-called 'Ugly Laws' were common in major American cities, you're in for a disturbing shock.
During the 1800s into the mid-1900s, a long list of American metropolitans had laws in the books that banned some people from appearing in the public space. One example is found in Chicago City Code 1881, which "outlawed the appearance in public of people who were [...] 'diseased, maimed, mutilated, or in any way deformed, so as to be an unsightly or disgusting object,'" per a report from Robert A. Wilson and Susan M. Schweik, who has published multiple works on the topic, including a book in 2010.
According to Schweik, the first American 'Ugly Law' was enacted in San Francisco in 1867. Denver wasn't far behind, passing an ordinance similar to those found in San Francisco and Chicago in 1889.
Ugly Laws allowed law enforcement to arrest people for merely existing as they were without committing any other crime.
While penalties for violating an 'Ugly Law' varied by city, breaking the law often resulted in a steep fine, with those unable to pay sometimes sent to 'poorhouses.' In the modern era, these poorhouses tend to be viewed as an unethical means of punishing people for their poverty.
Here's a look at the 'poorhouse' clause found in Chicago's 'Ugly Law', which is reportedly similar to what was included in Denver's ordinance, per the Schweik book on the topic:
"On the conviction of any person for a violation of this section, if it shall seem proper and just, the fine provided for may be suspended, and such person detained at the police station, where he shall be well cared for until he can be sent to the county poor house."
The clause that allowed mandated institutional treatment of those found in violation of Denver's 'ugly law' is one reason why the Mile High City approach toward this legislative trend is considered especially disturbing.
While some members of the public supported the laws from a hygiene-basis, assuming the laws would keep those with potentially contagious disease out of the public space, the laws are now widely regarded as cruel and unusual.
Today, little information exists regarding a timeline of when these 'Ugly Laws' were repealed on a city-by-city basis, though it is known that Chicago was the last city to do so, repealing their version of the law in 1974. Most of the active enforcement of the laws took place between 1867 and 1918.
Editor's Note: We looked far and wide for specific language of Denver's 'Ugly Law,' as well as information regarding the specific date it was repealed. While many reputable sources cite that one existed and that it was eventually repealed, these specifics seem to be mostly lost to time. Either way, this topic seemed important to cover as a darker part of Denver's past. Sources also note that Denver's 'ugly law' was very similar to that of Chicago.
