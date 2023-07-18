The Denver Police Department is asking the public to help them track down a suspect vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on July 16.
At about 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, a dark-colored SUV struck and killed a cyclist in the area of the East Louisiana Avenue and South Birch Street intersection, which is located in the Glendale area of Denver. The driver fled the scene by continuing to travel westbound on East Louisiana Avenue with damage to one of the vehicle's headlight assemblies.
It is required by law to stop – and provide information – if involved in a wreck.
Anyone with information in the wreck is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Providing information that leads to solving the crime may mean the tipster is eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
