Earlier this month, a Denver media organization published an article covering the climb up the DeCaLiBron fourteener loop in which the author refers to himself a 'renegade' for seemingly including the closed summit of Mount Bross on his route. The piece has since drawn plenty of criticism from the fourteener climbing community and beyond, with many noting that the presumed actions of the writer may not only encourage others to break the rules, but could also threaten fourteener access for all.
The article even inspired a response piece that was published on the same website from Lloyd Athearn, executive director of the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, and Anneliese Steel, chair of the Fix CRUS Coalition, following a post on the Colorado Fourteener Initiative Facebook page that described the initial article as "a bold and idiotic example of exactly what NOT to do now that the DeCaLiBron Loop is open to the public."
The two noted that they've asked the publication to take the article down, condemning the writer's actions and reminding the public that "hiking the DeCaliBron loop is a privilege, not a right" while alluding to how violating the closure of the Bross summit on the recently reopened DeCaLiBron loop is reckless and a promotion of illegal activity.
The DeCaLiBron loop had been closed for months due to liability concerns and a fear for public safety, but recently reopened with the implementation of a temporary waiver program. That being said, the Mount Bross summit has been closed for over a decade, remaining closed for the foreseeable future.
It's crucial to echo the importance of following the rules that are in place in the outdoor recreation space in order to protect access for all, as expressed in the rebuttal article. When safety concerns arise or when areas are put at risk due to irresponsible use, unfortunate actions are often taken that limit how an outdoor space can be enjoyed. Many would agree that it's necessary to take care of outdoor recreation spaces so that they can be preserved and enjoyed for years to come.
With fourteener climbing season fully underway, here are a few crucial guidelines to follow that can help you be a good steward of natural areas in the Centennial State and beyond:
1. Stay the trail: Respect all closures – they're in place for a reason. While some particularly rugged routes may not have a clearly defined trail, the most popular and heavily-trafficked routes do. Not only does staying the trail and staying out of off-limits areas help reduce liability for those managing access, it also helps to prevent damage of surrounding terrain and the disruption of wildlife. If off-trail travel is absolutely necessary, stepping on rocks or other solid surfaces can be less damaging than stepping on flora, including fragile alpine grass.
2. Pack out what you pack in: Excessive trash and human waste tend to be reasons why access gets limited in a natural space. Bring along some sort of a bag – I prefer a gallon-size Ziplock – to toss all of your trash in during your adventure. And if you spot trash on the ground that someone left behind, grab that, too. And remember – summit signs count as something you're bringing into the backcountry that should be brought out as well, not left on top of a peak.
3. Follow posted parking rules: Not only do designated parking spaces help to prevent damage to natural terrain nearby, they also ensure that search and rescue teams have space to operate should an accident occur. If people are violating parking guidelines, that may force search and rescue to park elsewhere, which can extended response times and could lead to death.
4. If you see something suspicious, report it: Vandalism and other nefarious activities are also common reasons for limiting access in natural spaces. Reporting acts of this type to authorities can help them prevent these issues from becoming bigger problems.
If the outdoor recreation community wants the natural spaces they know and love to stay open, it's crucial that the community joins together to protect them and take care of them. A big part of this involves leading by example. Being a good steward of the outdoor recreation space can influence others to do the same, while also helping to strengthen the greater bond of the community.
It's also important to remember that not everyone in the outdoor recreation space has the same level of experience or knowledge of best practices. If you spot someone doing something that's damaging an area or potentially putting access at risk, approach the situation while holding back on rudeness. A little bit of kindness and conversation can go a long way.
It's unfortunate that the Denver publication involved in the initial article seems to have made the decision to keep a piece published despite the way it seems to make light of blatant reckless behavior, but hey, at least the response to the piece has shown how passionate the fourteener community is when it comes to protecting their beloved trails. The piece has also provided a platform to help spread the word on best practices that are crucial to follow.
Find the response from Lloyd Athearn of the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative and Anneliese Steel, chair of the Fix CRUS Coalition to the original article here.
