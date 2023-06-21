According to a recent data analysis published by WalletHub, city officials in Denver have plenty of room for improvement.
Considering 36 metrics across categories of financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution, the publication ranked Denver as the 135th 'best-run' city on their list of 149 major American metropolitans – or in other words, the 15th 'worst-run' city.
"How do we measure the effectiveness of local leadership? One way is by determining a city’s operating efficiency. In other words, we can learn how well city officials manage and spend public funds by comparing the quality of services residents receive against the city’s total budget," wrote the publication about the ranking.
Here's how Denver ranked in each specific category:
Financial Stability: 49
Education: 99
Health: 53
Safety: 99
Economy: 37
Infrastructure and Pollution: 80
These metrics were then used to create a 'quality of city services' score, with Denver ranking 63rd in terms of that index, and a 'total budget per capita' score, with Denver ranking a very low 142nd on that index. The final rank was directly related to these scores.
Overall, Colorado Springs was the highest-ranking Centennial State city among the 149 included cities, ranking 49th. Aurora ranked 59th.
Find the full report and methodology here.
Do you think this is an accurate representation of Denver? Let us know in the comments.
