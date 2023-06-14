According to a Tuesday press release from the Denver Police Department, two people were killed in a road rage incident that took place on I-25 at about 2:56 p.m on June 13.
As officers arrived at the scene, they located one victim on the shoulder of the road and another on the West 8th Avenue off-ramp, both suffering from gunshot wounds that they would ultimately succumb to.
The extent of the confrontation leading into the incident is currently unknown, but it has been determined in a preliminary investigation that the victims were in a vehicle that was stopped under the West 6th Avenue overpass, with the suspect's vehicle also stopped on the highway.
The passenger in the victims' vehicle got out of their vehicle and approached the suspect's vehicle, with the suspect fatally shooting the person that had approached. The driver of the victims' vehicle then got out of the vehicle and approached the suspect's vehicle, grabbing onto the suspect's vehicle as the driver drove away from the scene. The driver then shot the second victim, causing him to fall to the road.
An off-duty Denver Police detective in the area heard the gunshots and observed the associated vehicle leaving the scene. He helped to coordinate a traffic stop near West 13th Avenue and Meade Street, where the suspect was arrested without incident.
The suspect was later identified as 25-year-old Stephen Long, who is being held on two counts of first degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office is set to make a final decision regarding whether or not he will be charged.
A report from 9News' Steve Staeger later noted that family members of the deceased identified the two men who were killed as brothers Damon Lucas and Blake Lucas, who were reportedly on their way to a job interview. Staeger also noted that suspect Stephen Long has claimed that the brothers cut him off and then got out of the vehicle to confront him, with one of them hitting him through the window. Long allegedly shot the brother that was striking him and then shot the other brother, who was hanging onto his window as he drove away.
Anyone who has information related to the case or may be a witness is asked to contact the Denver Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.