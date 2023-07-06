Perhaps no dish is more popular at a summer cookout than a beefy burger topped with cheese. If you're looking to get one served to you instead of grilling, you're in luck – Colorado is reportedly home to one of the best burgers in the country.
A list published by 'Noteably' sought to track down where foodies can find the 30 best burger spots in the United States, with one place in Colorado making the cut for inclusion. If you've been a local burger fan for long, you've probably heard of the restaurant before.
Denver's Cherry Cricket snagged a spot on the unranked list, with the publication highlighting the unique vibe of the spot as an added bonus to snagging a burger at this joint.
Cherry Cricket thrives on customization. While they've got some 'stock' picks on the menu that include a few favorite combos, patrons are encouraged to build their own burger. Start out with the 'main feature' – the protein, which includes choices of beef, chicken, turkey, bison, hot dogs, and 'Impossible' options, before moving on to pick from a list of more than two dozen toppings. And don't forget to add one of 13 sides to your meal.
Cherry Cricket has a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor, with more than 1,000 reviews. This ranks it as the 56th best restaurant in Denver of 1,715 spots featured on the site. Reviewers seem to love the number of toppings, especially the green chiles.
Find the full 'Noteably' list here and find more information about visiting one of Cherry Cricket's three locations here.
