The Denver Nuggets are just three wins away from their first-ever NBA championship title, and the stakes just got a higher.
On Friday, the director of Zoo Miami in Florida, Will Elgar, took to Twitter to challenge the Denver Zoo to a friendly bet.
"If the Miami Heat win the NBA Finals, we want you to donate to our local Sea Turtle conservation. If- IF, the Nuggets win, we will donate to your local conservation initiatives for Rocky Mountain Big Horn Sheep & Goats!" the tweet reads.
Check out the challenge video below:
#ZooMiami is challenging YOU @DenverZoo! If the @MiamiHEAT wins the #NBAFinals, we want you to donate to our local Sea Turtle conservation. If- IF, the @Nuggets win, we will donate to your local conservation initiatives for Rocky Mountain Big Horn Sheep & Goats! Game on! 🔥 🏀 pic.twitter.com/VMTak6BmLE— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) June 2, 2023
Denver Zoo took only a couple of hours to accept the bet with a video response from the President and CEO, Bert Vescolani.
"[...] Will, we will take on your competition and we know, because we're one game up, that this will be a sweep. It will be an easy sereis for us. [...] And, more importantly, whoever wins the challenge, we know its going to the right place. To help wildlife, animals, and the places that they live," he said.
See the response video below:
Challenge Accepted, @zoomiami! When the @nuggets win, you’ll be supporting our work on Mt. Evans with 🐐+🐏. Should the @MiamiHEAT catch their breath and catch up, we’ll be donating to your 🌊🐢 conservation efforts! #NBAFinals #bringitin https://t.co/6gUBtEYDBH pic.twitter.com/VcL5JMyrfH— Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) June 2, 2023
Do you think the Nuggets have a chance of winning the series?
