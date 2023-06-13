Denver Zoo took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Zoo Miami for their $2,500 donation to the Mile High City zoo's efforts related to the bighorn sheep and mountain goats on Mount Evans. The donation was the result of the Denver Zoo making a bet with Zoo Miami based on the outcome of the Miami Heat versus Denver Nuggets NBA Finals match-up, which the Nuggets won on Monday night in a four-to-one series.
Had the Heat won the series, the Denver Zoo would have been obligated to make a donation to the Zoo Miami sea turtle conservation effort.
Denver Zoo is involved in a multi-year project that seeks to promote the healthy coexistence of sheep, goats, and human visitors on the popular 14,268-foot Mount Evans, which features a heavily-trafficked road that travels to the summit. The zoo started to study human-wildlife conflict and related issues on the peak in 2020 and has since implemented a number of tactics to create a safe a positive atmosphere for all. One of these efforts involves putting mountain lion urine in places that are unsafe for sheep and goats (including many parking lots), thus deterring them from the humans and vehicles in those areas.
Read more about Denver Zoo's conservation efforts on Mount Evans here.
