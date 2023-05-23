A report that was recently released by Redfin took a look at how Americans were planning to migrate around the country between February to April of this year. While states of Florida and Texas were home to cities likely to gain some of the most residents, the same couldn't be said for Denver, Colorado.
During this three-month period, Denver had the 8th-highest net outflow in the country when it came to locals looking to leave the city, with 3,900 more residents indicating they were seeking to leave Denver compared to the number of those around the country that were looking to move there.
The nearly 4,000 residents looking to leave Denver between February and April is a far cry from San Francisco's net outflow of 29,800 Redfin users, but it's still noteworthy.
In terms of where Denver's residents might be headed, there's a clear out-of-state front runner – Chicago, which is where roughly 19 percent of Denverites seemed to be considering a move, based on Redfin search data.
The next hottest spot had a much lower level of interest – Los Angeles, with just 4.4 percent of Redfin searchers in Denver considering this West Coast city.
Keep in mind that while many of Denver's 'lost residents' may have ended up elsewhere in the Centennial State, the net-loss migration trend holds true for the state of Colorado. During the same period, Redfin search results indicated a net outflow of 3,000 residents when comparing those looking to move to the Centennial State and those looking to leave it.
It's no secret that the Midwest and the West Coast have been filling Colorado with transplants for years. Could this data reveal that some of those newer residents are reconsidering their move to the Mile High City? Let us know what you think in the comments.
Explore more of Redfin's migration data here.
(1) comment
Our son's family, along with my wife and I are moving to Alaska. Too politically liberal here is just one of the many reasons. However, when my son moved from Alaska in late 2013, he vowed to return there and is doing so come early June of this year, with my wife and I moving in early August. We are both avid outdoorsmen (fishing/hunting). After living in San Antonio, Texas all our lives, my wife and I came here to help our son and daughter-in-law with the two granddaughters and to be closer to the family. My wife and I have been here for going on not quite 6 years.
