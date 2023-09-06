Coloradans might be all about staying healthy and active, but there's a big problem brewing in the Mile High City. And believe it or not, the same topography that attracts people to Denver is likely a key contributing factor.
A recent data analysis from moveBuddha revealed that Denver, Colorado is among the country's 'top 5' worst metros when it comes to clean air.
Ranking 3rd overall, Denver has had an average air quality index (AQI) score of 69.10 so far in 2023, at one point reaching a score of 172. By itself, that 69.10 number doesn't mean much, but when it's compared to the American metro with the best air quality – Portland – and it's average 2023 AQI of 41.58, a big gap is easy to recognize.
To further bring perspective to Denver's average AQI of 69.10, this lands the city in the 'moderate' range in terms of air quality on average, with the 'moderate' air quality tier representing AQI scores from 51 to 100. At this 'moderate' tier – the second of six tiers of severity, air quality is described as "acceptable," but does pose a risk for those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. And keep in mind that the score of 69.10 is just the average – many days come with Mile High City air that's much worse than that and more problematic for a larger portion of its residents.
In their analysis of the report results, MoveBuddha notes that Denver air quality has been consistently worsening since 2015, with the EPA recently shifting the Colorado Front Range from a 'serious' rating to 'severe' in terms of air quality violations. Much of the pollution in Denver comes from vehicle emissions, industrial facilities, wildfires, and the unique topography of the area with its tendency to trap pollutants.
The unique topography of Denver is known for resulting in what's often called 'Denver's brown cloud,' which has roots dating back to at least 1889.
This topography essentially puts Denver in a sort of bowl, with mountains on one side and the Platte River Valley on the other. As a result, stagnant air tends to get trapped, along with pollutants it's carrying.
One big question related to air pollution is how it will impact the growth and development of the Denver area. The MoveBuddha report implies that the impact could be low, with most Americans not concerned with pollution when making the move to a big city – likely due to the assumption that any big city comes with pollution, regardless of where it's at.
What do you think? Will air pollution impact Denver's future? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full MoveBuddha report here.
