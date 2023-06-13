Comforting Stock photo. Photo Credit: mihailomilovanovic (iStock).

Heads up – next time your significant other makes a certain Denver restaurant suggestion, you might want to be prepped for the worst.

Westword's recently released 2023 'Best of Denver' breakdown was filled with unique categories, including 'Best Bar/Restaurant for a Break-Up.'

In regard to the best place for Denverites to end a relationship, the publication selected Happy Camper Pizza thanks to its casual, yet busy nature and plenty of noise to mask a difficult conversation. The publication also noted that Happy Camper – perhaps an ironic name for a 'break-up bar' – is close to other popular bars where finding a 'rebound date' might be accomplished with ease.

Jokes aside, Happy Camper is a very popular Denver spot, known for pizza, burrata, and cocktails. Packed full of so-called 'Instagram vibes,' the atmosphere is unique and vibrant. With several Yelpers calling the spot home to some of the best 'za they've ever had, at least a break-up here would come with some great food.

Find Westword's full list of 'top Denver dining and drinking spots' here.

