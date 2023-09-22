Ski industry media reports that Clear Creek County's Echo Mountain has been sold for an undisclosed amount to Jogan Inc., LLC. This follows an aquisition of the spot by Minnesota-based Burwell Enterprises in 2016 for $3.78 million.
A publication called Powder announced the sale after receiving a press release on the matter on Wednesday, September 20.
Echo Mountain has yet to issue an official announcement related to the sale or future plans for the area. Hours before the news broke, the ski area posted the following statement: "We have some big news we're pumped to share with everyone but need a little more time before we share details."
Plans the buyer has for the spot haven't been addressed, but given recent and ongoing investments in Echo Mountain as a ski area, including recent building renovations, it could be presumed that the destination will remain a spot for skiers.
The Jogan, Inc. LinkedIn page notes that the company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, describing itself as "a shared services organization founded by entrepreneur Dan Dietrich. The growing company aims to revolutionize the staffing, transportation, security, consumer, wellness, medical, and real estate industries with technological innovation and comprehensive solutions that bring communities closer together."
The OutThere Colorado team has reached out to Echo Mountain for comment.
As it currently stands, Echo Mountain is described by Visit Clear Creek as having 226-plus skiable acres, with a vertical drop of 600 feet and 13 trails. According to the Echo Mountain website, season passes are still on sale, priced at $329 for unlimited skiing for adults.
Echo Mountain is located just 30 miles west of downtown Denver – about a 45-minute drive.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.