Last week, a 53-year-old man's truck was low on gas in Mesa County, with the man opting to set out on foot for help in only shorts and flip flops. Walking through the night, the man became dehydrated, hungry, and disoriented, with low blood sugar resulting in additional confusion.
Thankfully, the man got help after making his way to Loma Country Store and requesting assistance. Mesa County Sheriff's Office Deputy Darin Huisjen responded to the call of a welfare check, going above and beyond to provide aid to the man.
It was determined that the man was on his way to visit his daughter in Pueblo, about six hours away, when he became lost.
Deputy Huisjen proceeded to purchase food and water for the man and once the man was able, the two attempted to locate the abandoned vehicle.
After looking for two hours, they were unable to find the truck, likely due to the man's fatigue and subsequent memory loss.
Deputy Huisjen proceeded to purchase more food for the man and helped to arrange a Fruita hotel room for the night by contacting the man's daughter.
Huisjen then gave the man $60 to purchase a shirt and more food before dropping him off at the hotel.
The following day, the deputy met up with the man once again to continue the search for his truck. After several more hours of looking, the truck was found, with the deputy helping the man get to a gas station, purchasing more food and water for the man, as well.
Before sending the man on his way, Huisjen made sure the man's GPS unit was functioning properly and gave him another $60 in cash.
When asked about the situation from a fellow deputy, Huisjen stated "if it was your father or family member who was lost, you would want someone to help him out too."
"Deputy Huisjen never mentioned the details of his call to anyone, nor would we expect that he would," read a press release from the sheriff's office on the matter. "Thankfully, many little birdies were happy to pass along the impressive details of the compassion and kindness shown to a fellow human being by Deputy Darin Huisjen."
