A deputy from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a dog that he witnessed attacking a man in Fort Collins on Thursday.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the deputy was driving near Lincoln Avenue and 1st Street on the north side of Fort Collins when he saw a man struggling with a large dog.
"As he got closer, he saw that the dog was actively biting the man, who was unable to escape. The deputy physically intervened and several bystanders tried to help, as well. They were briefly able to separate the dog from the victim, but the dog re-engaged and began attacking the man again," the release said.
As the brutal attack continued, the deputy decided to fire his weapon at the animal, hitting and killing it.
According to officials, the deputy then immediately administered first aid measures to the victim, including applying a tourniquet. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, the release said.
The sheriff's office is also reporting that the victim, witnesses, and the dog were all known to each other.
"Given the severity of the victim’s injuries and ongoing attack, quick and decisive action was necessary,” said LCSO Lieutenant Troy Badberg in the release. “Nobody ever wants to end the life of an animal, and our deputy was forced with making a difficult choice to stop further serious harm to the man being mauled.”
An investigation into the incident is underway. Anyone with information is being asked to contact FCPS Officer Will Biberos at 970-419-3273.
