If you've ever dreaded the security line at Denver International Airport (DEN), a new program that was recently introduced could significantly cut down your wait time.
The free 'DEN Reserve' program allows passengers to set an appointment for security screenings as close as an hour before their flight is set to depart. However, due to limited slots, the airport recommends passengers to book three days in advance.
Large groups, up to 10 people, will also be allowed to reserve under one appointment.
Reservations will be available between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning on June 1, according to DIA.
"DEN Reserve has its own dedicated lane at the Bridge Security TSA checkpoint, so when there's a steady flow of appointments, we can better manage queue lengths and wait times. All you need to do is reserve your appointment time. Once you have checked in or if you arrive ready to go through security with just your carry on, proceed to Bridge Security at your appointment time and you can move through TSA screening," the DIA website reads.
The airport will offer passengers a 15-minute grace period if they are running late, otherwise they will have to wait in the regular line.
For more information visit the DIA website.
