Denver International Airport has announced a new 'DEN Travel Assist' program, which offers numerous benefits to customers at a price of $99, including a tag-a-long airport assistant.
Benefits include getting met by a SkySquad employee, who specializes in "elevating" the airport experience. Services include assistance with bookings and check-ins, carrying bags, access to priority TSA lines, support through security, navigational help around the airport, and assistance in watching belongings once at the gate.
Hours of operation for the service are from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., subject to availability, with requests required to be made at least 24 hours in advance.
Find additional details here or book this service on the SkySquad website, starting on September 19.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.