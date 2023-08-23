Following the report that the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed in a plane crash, Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with an interesting response.
Polis' tweet read: "Reports are that Putin's former chef and leader of mercenary Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed
by accidentally falling out a window in a plane crash."
Polis' response to Prigozhin's death appears to allude to the potential of foul play being involved in the crash by making a reference to several prominent Russian figures that have died from falling out of windows since the country invaded Ukraine. A string of deaths involving high-status Russians over recent years has led some to call the deaths suspicious, even implying government involvement, at times.
The public may remember Prigozhin and the Wagner Group from a rebellion they had staged against the Russian Ministry of Defense in June of 2023. The rebellion ended with both sides involved coming to an agreement involving the exile of Prigozhin to Belarus with charges against him dropped.
On August 23, Pzigozhin was reported to be involved in a plane crash that killed 10 north of Moscow. This crash occurred less than two weeks after an expert journalist told Business Insider that Pzigozhin would be killed by Putin or stage another coup within six months.
The Polis tweet may be interpreted by some as him casting doubt on whether or not the plane crash involving the Putin rival was accidental.
While what caused the plane to crash is yet to be officially confirmed, claims have already been made that it was shot down by Russian air defense. There have also been claims that Prigozhin was secretly on a different plane at the time.
Given that this is a breaking news story, many more details will likely be released in hours to come. Either way, many are sure to find Polis' take interesting.
It's also worth noting that Polis' tweet appeared on his personal account, not his official governor account.
What are your thoughts on Polis' response to the situation? Let us know in the comments.
Defenestration is real. Messing with Putin is not suggested for those who want a long life expectancy.
