According to Longmont Public Safety, they're asking the public to help them track down a yellow Jeep Wrangler that was involved in a serious pedestrian hit-and-run on Friday morning.
In a disturbing clip released by the department, a pedestrian is seen walking in a crosswalk in the area of Main Street and 9th Avenue at about 5:24 a.m. on September 15 when he is struck by a Jeep that's turning left.
The pedestrian braces himself for impact and lands on the hood of the vehicle, ultimately falling off the vehicle as it's driven away at a high rate of speed.
The Jeep was further described by authorities as a two-door vehicle with a black top and chrome wheels, also with a chrome-mounted spare tire on the rear view window.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longmont Police at 303-651-8501.
The video unfortunately isn't open for embedding, but it can be seen here. Be warned – it's disturbing.
