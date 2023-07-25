A dog died earlier this month after being left in a hot car in Castle Pines.
According to officials from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the dog's owner brought it to work with them and forgot it in the car.
The pet was reportedly left inside of the vehicle for over an hour.
"The dog was unresponsive when it was found, SMFD provided oxygen and fluids to the dog, and it later passed at the veterinary hospital. Owner was remorseful," officials said.
The owner was cited with Cruelty to Animals and a charge is pending.
