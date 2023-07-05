According to the Public Affair's Director with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a dog died in the parking lot of Denver's Foothills Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon after being left in a hot vehicle.
Officers responded to a report about the situation at about 12:05 p.m., with a bystander already having broken a window of the vehicle to access the dog that was trapped inside. The dog was unresponsive and attempts by another bystander to revive the animal via CPR were unsuccessful.
At 1 p.m., the owner of the vehicle returned and admitted to leaving the vehicle at 8:45 a.m. He believed he had left the windows of the vehicle open, but he had not.
"This was a preventable tragedy," wrote the spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. "The temperature increases quickly and exponentially inside a closed-up vehicle. Parking in the shade and/or cracking windows does not prevent an animal from overheating inside a vehicle in hot temperatures."
The Sheriff's Office encouraged pet owners to leave their animals at home during hot or warm days.
The vehicle owner was ultimately issued a summons for 'Animal Cruelty.'
According to Weather Underground, temperatures peaked at about 77 degrees on Tuesday. That may not seem 'that hot,' but temperatures can increase up to 30 degrees in a parked vehicle within minutes if the outside air temperature is just 70 degrees. Brain damage or death via heatstroke can occur in just 15 minutes on a hot day.
If you see a dog in a parked vehicle on a warm day, take note of the color, model, make, license plate number, and location and report it to local authorities immediately. You might end up saving a dog's life.
