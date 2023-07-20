Colorado Parks and Wildlife is cautioning the public to avoid contact with the water in Vega Reservoir at Vega State Park due to the presence of dangerous blue-green algae. This can be particularly problematic for pets due to their tendency to enter and consume lake water. Vega State Park is located near Collbran and about 40 miles northeast of Grand Junction.
The presence of a blue-green algae bloom was discovered at the shore during a routine inspection. This can be common during summer months when temperatures rise.
Fishing is still allowed, though officials advise those participating in this activity to pay special attention to avoiding water and spots where visible algae is present.
Pets should be kept on-leash and out of the water. If they touch water, wash them with potable water before they're able to lick their paws.
Blue-green algae consumption can kill pets within hours to days of swallowing the related toxins. Seek veterinary care immediately if an animal has consumed potentially risky water. In humans, common symptoms include stomach pain, muscle weakness and dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea, and liver damage.
"Algae are an important part of aquatic food webs, but some types of blue-green algae are capable of producing toxins that may cause negative health impacts for humans and pets at elevated concentrations. The algae conditions will continue to change, and there may be no toxins or they may become toxic in the next few days. The public can help reduce the occurrence of blue-green algae blooms by preventing nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) from entering waterways, such as picking up pet waste," wrote a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson.
The situation will be monitored and the public will be notified once the water is deemed safe.
