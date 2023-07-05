A team of 26 rescuers responded to a high-country call for help involving a dog on July 2 on Colorado's Front Range.
According to Alpine Rescue Team, headquartered in Evergreen, the team received the call for assistance at about 1 p.m. on Sunday after a dog had fallen off of the east face of the 14,272-foot Torreys Peak.
A smaller team of seven was sent up the summer trailhead to access the situation, ultimately climbing to the summit. They then performed a technical rescue from the top of the 1,500-foot 'South Paw' couloir.
According to a report from the Kansas City Star, the dog, a 3-year-old Aussie-doodle named Zola, had fallen about 600 feet down the sheer face of the mountain, resulting in an 8-hour rescue mission.
The dog was saved with minor injuries, though it did need to be carried back to the trailhead. The rescue team noted that they were happy to reunite the dog with its owners.
It's always crucial to make an honest assessment when deciding whether or not to bring a canine companion into the backcountry, based on their abilities, current conditions, goals for the day, and other factors. Images from the scene of this rescue depict a very snowy and icy situation, which can put a dog that may not understand the implications of traveling in this type of terrain at extreme risk. This is one reason why keeping a dog on-leash in dangerous terrain can be crucial for their safety, preventing them from wandering into areas where they may fall or get cliffed-out. Thankfully this situation had a happy ending.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
