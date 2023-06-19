A photo, taken by Summit Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Lou Laurina, was recently shared on Facebook, showing a wading fisherman just a few feet away from a bull moose at Old Town Reservoir (Sawmill Reservoir) in Breckenridge.
According to a post by the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District (RWB Fire), the photo was taken on June 8.
Fortunately, the moose did not charge or trample the man, but the situation could have easily turned deadly for a number of reasons.
Firstly, Moose are massive animals, with the biggest in Colorado growing to upwards of six feet at the shoulder and weighing up to 1,200 pounds. If sheer size were not enough, moose can also be incredibly aggressive, even when unprovoked.
They're also very fast, so if this one had decided to charge, it's unlikely that the fisherman could have outrun it.
Moose live in healthy populations across Colorado, and according to RWB Fire, it's not uncommon to spot them near water.
"This half-ton-plus animal requires a 40–60-pound diet daily. With its poor eyesight for distance, their eyes are great for spotting high in sodium, nutrient-rich, vegetation at the bottom of ponds and shallow lakes," the post reads.
You should always stay at least 25 yards from a moose, and keep your eye on it until it is out of sight. Moose can be unpredictable, but it important not panic if you see one.
Unlike bears or mountain lions, you should not try to "haze" a moose. Loud noises or aggressive behavior could actually trigger a charge, according to RWB Fire.
"If the moose is agitated and looks like it may attack you, run away or take cover behind a solid object. Do not stand your ground. [...] If the moose attacks and you fall down, curl up into a ball and protect your head and neck with your arms," the post reads.
