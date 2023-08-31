This weekend, balloons are set to fill the sky above Colorado Springs.
An annual Labor Day Weekend event, Labor Day Lift Off will take place in the city's downtown-area Memorial Park from September 2 to 4. Activities at the popular event are set to include morning balloon launches, a 5K run, live entertainment, many concession stands and demonstrations, and the popular nighttime balloon glow.
Each morning at 7 a.m., dozens of balloons will take to the sky. Various events take place throughout the day, capped with a concert at night – Cody Cozz on Saturday and The Martini Shot Band on Sunday.
The event is free to attend, however, those looking to get into a balloon will need a ticket. Rainbow Ryders offers tickets for adults starting at $395 for a one-hour ride.
Find a full schedule for the weekend here.
