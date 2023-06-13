According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, a tired truck driver may have caused an interstate shutdown on Tuesday morning.
The truck driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before striking a center barrier on I-70 eastbound at Harlan Street in Wheat Ridge. The trailer being pulled by the truck overturned as a result, causing collisions in westbound lanes.
Both directions of the road were shut down during an investigation into the crash and a clean-up process.
No injuries were reported.
The road has since fully reopened.
