Red and blue police lights in city Photo Credit: Ajax9 (iStock).

Photo Credit: Ajax9 (iStock).

 Ajax9

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, a tired truck driver may have caused an interstate shutdown on Tuesday morning.

The truck driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel before striking a center barrier on I-70 eastbound at Harlan Street in Wheat Ridge. The trailer being pulled by the truck overturned as a result, causing collisions in westbound lanes.

Both directions of the road were shut down during an investigation into the crash and a clean-up process.

No injuries were reported.

The road has since fully reopened.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.