A person died on Friday morning after driving past roadblocks onto a flooded roadway.
According to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, crews responded to WCR 73 and WCR 16 after receiving reports of a car floating on flood water with the driver still inside.
"The occupant of the car drove past the roadblocks that are there to prevent vehicles from entering the dangerous floodwaters in the area. The car the occupant was in got swept away by the flood water," officials said.
The driver was pulled from the car by witnesses, and life-saving measures were administered. Sadly, they did not survive.
No information regarding the victim's identity has been made public at this time.
An officer from the Keenesburg Police Department tried to assist on rescuing the driver, but their car was also washed away by flooding. The officer was reportedly able to exit the vehicle safely and was not injured.
According to the release, several flood rescues were conducted in Weld County on Friday including six human rescues, and five K9 rescues performed by deputies.
"Currently, there are barricades at eastbound WCR 71 and WCR 16. Drivers have been disregarding these barricades and going around them because although the road appears to be clear just beyond the barricades, within a mile after the barricades the road is washed out, and as a result vehicles have got swept away by the river," the release said.
Deputies were posted just beyond the barricades on Friday to help redirect traffic away from the flooded area.
"WCSO also sent a request to CDOT to get hard barriers at this location to prevent drivers from going around them. We ask drivers to please stay out of this area, and to obey traffic barricades because they are there for their safety," the sheriff's office said.
