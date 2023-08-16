Boulder police are searching for a driver that allegedly struck a female cyclist while she was riding with her three-year-old child on the afternoon of August 3.
According to the report, the woman was operating an e-bike with her child on the back northbound on LeHigh Street when a passing vehicle clipped the rear tire while the cyclist was turning onto Cragmoor Road. The bicycle fell over as a result of the impact, with the mother sustaining an injury that required stitches. The child was thankfully not injured.
After the collision, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping.
Police have since released a video of the vehicle thought to be involved in the collision that was captured on a Nest home security camera prior to the crash. The vehicle is described as likely a Subaru Outback that may be silver, gold, or champagne-colored with rear tinted windows and a roof rack.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Accident Report Specialist Frank Leyhe at 720-305-7554.
The full video of the suspect vehicle driving by prior to the accident can be seen here.
