Officials from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are investigating a fatal scooter vs vehicle crash, that took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jefferson County, according to a news release.
The vehicle, which is suspected to be a Mazda, and a red motorized scooter reportedly crashed on southbound Wadsworth Boulevard just north of West Coal Mine Avenue.
Following the crash, the scooter caught fire and the rider was reportedly hit by multiple passing motorists. They unfortunately died of their injuries.
According to CSP, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Denver Colorado State Patrol dispatch center @ 303-239-4501 and reference Case # 1A231431.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.