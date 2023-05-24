On May 26, a new timed-entry reservation system is set to be put in place for those seeking to drive their personal vehicle to the summit of Pikes Peak, found just outside of Colorado Springs.
With limited available parking space at the summit of the mountain, the reservation system is designed to help reduce waiting times and improve the visitor experience. With a purchase of the $2 per vehicle reservation, guests have a two-hour window to enter Pikes Peak Highway through the gateway.
This $2 fee is tacked on top of one-day usage fees related to the highway, which start at $15 per adult (or $50 per vehicle with up to five passengers). A discounted $5 fee is available for those using the North Slope Recreation Area.
The summit reservation system will be in place through September 30. Those unable to secure a reservation or those wanting to skip the additional cost should take advantage of a free shuttle system that will be offered at the '16-mile parking lot' in June and July.
Find more information about tickets and reservations for the Pikes Peak Highway here.
