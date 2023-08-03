For a third week in a row, dryness has continued to climb in Colorado.
According to the Thursday US Drought Monitor report, 4.58 percent of the state is considered to be in the first stage of drought with 26.68 percent of the state 'abnormally dry' or worse. This compares to 1.81 percent of the state falling into the first stage of drought last week, which was part of the 24.43 percent of the state that was considered abnormally dry.
The dryness exists mostly in the southwest quadrant of Colorado, with the stage one drought areas being found along the western state line and in southern Colorado's Costilla, Alamosa, Conejos, and Rio Grande counties.
While Coloradans are likely disappointed to see dryness creeping back after two weeks of no measurable abnormal dryness to start July, it's worth noting that the state is still much better off compared to the same time last year, when 96.73 percent of the state was considered to be abnormally dry, including 61.57 percent of the state in stage one drought or worse.
See the full drought monitor report here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.