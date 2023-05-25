The United States Drought Monitor has published their weekly update and it shows that the drought situation in Colorado continues to improve.
According to the US Drought Monitor, just 7.83 percent of the state is experiencing drought. This compares to 10.76 percent of the state that was experiencing drought last week and roughly 44 percent of the state being in drought a month ago.
All of the current drought exists on the Eastern Plains, though there's also a pocket of dryness centered in the mountainous Lake County – home to Leadville and the headwaters of the Arkansas River, though it's not quite dry enough there to be considered technical drought.
The service also judges dryness based on their 'Drought Severity and Coverage Index' (DSCI). This week, Colorado scored a 39, which is the lowest score since the week of August 27, 2019. To put that number in perspective, Colorado reached a high score of 434 in 2002 and more recently reached a score of 398 in January of 2021. Thus far in 2023, this number peaked at 119 near the end of April.
Find additional updates on drought in Colorado here.
