The individual that died following a fall at a Rocky Mountain National Park waterfall on July 2 has been identified as 24-year-old Luis Monteiro of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Monteiro was on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park when he fell in the area of West Creek Falls, getting pulled underwater as a result. His body was recovered the following day "due to the location of the incident," according to Larimer County officials.
Upon the recovery of the deceased, the body was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows and taken to the Larimer County Coroner's Office.
The cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning.
Monteiro was presumably hiking during the time of his death, with this being the most common reason people access West Creek Falls. The trail to the site is a 4.5-mile out-and-back route that leaves from the Cow Creek Trailhead.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
With how much moisture Colorado has gotten thus far this year, it's important to remember that water levels are high and currents are strong. It's also worth noting that areas around water probably won't be dry, making slipping a greater risk. Staying on the trail can be an effective means of avoiding hazards in many cases.
