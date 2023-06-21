The National Weather Service is warning many Coloradans about severe weather expected to hit some parts of the state late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
Based on mapping from the service, northeast Colorado will get hit the hardest, though the region marked as having an 'enhanced' risk of this dangerous weather also includes parts of the Denver metro, Castle Rock, and Fort Collins.
While tornado risk is low, the risk of hail is rated as medium-high, with the National Weather Service calling for the possibility of hail with a 2-inch diameter – roughly egg-size. The threat of strong winds is also noteworthy, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected. Flash flooding could also occur, with the plains region and burn scar areas especially at-risk.
Another report from Meteorologist Kody Wilson notes that hail may end up being baseball size, with a 30 chance.
