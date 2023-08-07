According to the National Weather Service, severe storms will be possible east of the I-25 corridor from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, resulting in hen egg-size hail (two-inch diameter), wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour, a potential tornado, and a low risk of flash flooding.
Storms may also pop up along I-25, though the most severe weather is to be expected on the Eastern Plains. The most likely risk will be damaging hail.
The severe weather follows a weekend of scattered severe weather in Colorado, including when a funnel cloud was spotted in El Paso County, which is home to Colorado Springs.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.
