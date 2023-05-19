El Niño La Niña comparison. Image Credit: NOAA

El Niño La Niña comparison. Image Credit: NOAA

 El Niño La Niña comparison. Image Credit: NOAA

According to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center, a transition from ENSO-neutral conditions into El Niño conditions is expected over the next couple months, with a greater-than-90 percent likelihood that El Niño conditions will stick around into the Northern Hemisphere's winter.

The arrival and lingering of El Niño conditions would break a three-year streak of La Niña winters in Colorado. This was the first three-year La Niña streak since 1950, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

El Niño conditions can bring a mixed bag of weather conditions to Colorado, as the state is caught between the Polar Jet Stream impacts and the Pacific Jet Stream impacts. In general, El Niño winters tend to be warmer and drier in Colorado.

El Niño impacts during the winter season. Image: NOAA.

El Niño impacts during the winter season. Image: NOAA.

While it's likely that El Niño conditions will be present, only time will tell if the forecast shakes out as expected.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.