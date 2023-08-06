The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after an elderly chihuahua was found presumably dumped at a campground in the area of Sedalia at the beginning of the month.
The chihuahua was described as brown and white, with large tumors covering its body. According to authorities, it hasn't been doing well since rescue.
The small dog was found at Kelsey Campground, which is located off of County Road 126 and near Buffalo Creek.
Animal control has been looking into the situation for several days, but hasn't pinned down who the owners of the dog are or how it got there. Analyzing campsite reservations have yet to result in a lead.
Officers believe the dog was dropped off in the middle of the night on either August 1 or August 2.
The dog is currently being treated at Foothills Animal Shelter, according to the sheriff's office.
According to the Colorado Legal Defense Group, per Colorado law, anyone who intentionally abandons a cat or dog commits cruelty to animals and faces a misdemeanor animal abuse charge if they're a first-time offender. This carries a potential sentence of 364 days in county jail and between $500 and $1,000 in fines.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCSO Animal Control office at 303-271-5070 to leave a message or email [email protected].
