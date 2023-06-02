The U.S. Forest Service is implementing several trail closures in White River National Forest in order to protect and support calving elk, according to a news release.
Closures will be enforced in the Aspen and Eagle-Holy Cross ranger districts in areas that are considered "the most critical calving areas for elk" in the national forest, officials said.
“Elk return to these areas every year because they offer the water, forage and seclusion elk need to survive, birth, and nurse without being startled or disrupted,” said Jennifer Prusse, acting wildlife and fish program manager. “Repeated disturbance to elk from people and dogs during calving season in these critical areas has led to lowered calf survival rates.”
The following trials will be impacted by calving closures during this time, according to the service:
- Tom Blake trail, Sequel trail and other trails in the Elk Camp and Two Creeks vicinity: Closed until June 21
- Anaerobic Nightmare trail: Closed until June 28
- Government trail #1980 and Sugarbowl trail: Closed until June 28
- Whiskey Creek #2348: Closed until June 21
- Eastern Hillside #2347: Closed until June 21
- North Trail #1896: Closed until June 21
- Buffehr Creek #2111: Closed until June 21
- Everkrisp Trail #2122: Closed until June 21
- Son of Middle Creek #2136: Closed until June 21
- Paulie’s Plunge/Stone Creek #2349: Closed until June 21
- Two Elk #2005 (from the west entrance at the second bridge to the east end at the Vail Bike Path): Closed until July 1
A successful calving season is especially important in Colorado this year, because the state's elk population took a significant hit over the winter months. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), elk survival rates were the lowest ever documented and below what was previously thought to be possible over the last few months.
“Now that the snow is melting and these areas are more accessible, we are seeing an increasing number of closure violations from hikers, dog walkers, and cyclists in areas closed for elk calving,” Prusse said. “Please help us protect this incredible wildlife resource by using an alternative area during these seasonal closures."
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.