Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to save an elk last week, after the bull got caught in 100 feet of netting near the city of Evergreen.
During rut, male elk will rub their antlers on nearly anything they deem to be a good spot for a rub, which can cause problems when they're rubbing against objects with long strings or another tangle or trapping risk.
Not only does the rubbing help to remove the velvet fuzz from an elk's antlers, it also helps to strength their necks for fighting and sparring that's soon to take place as they compete for mating partners. It's also considered a sign of dominance.
Once notified of the situation, a CPW officer was able to quickly remove the netting from the elk and send the animal on its way.
That being said, the incident serves as an important reminder to Coloradans regarding what they keep in their yard.
Items like tire swings, netting, and anything with a rope involved can be a tangle hazard. While these items should probably be kept out of the yard at all times of the year due to the potential risk they pose to animals, this can be especially important during rut as elk and their massive racks are moving through civilized areas.
If you spot an animal that seems like it's in need of assistance, don't attempt to help the animal yourself. Animals in this type of situation can be scared and more likely to act aggressively. Instead, contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office and they'll be able to best handle the situation with their expertise.
