Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has made the decision to reduce big-game hunting licenses and shorten season dates after one of the most severe winter seasons Colorado has seen in recent history.
According to CPW, the unprecedented license reductions and shortening of the season follows what they're calling the most severe snow conditions of the past 70 years in Colorado's northwest region. Severe winter weather and increased snowpack can be a major stressor for Colorado's wildlife, making it more difficult to find sustenance with most plant life buried under feet of powder.
CPW has called the survival rates of elk the lowest ever documented and below what was previously thought to be possible.
The state's pronghorn also experienced a higher-than-normal mortality rate, with mortality starting in December. Pronghorn also fell victim to more vehicle collisions, as this species has a tendency to seek relief from deep snow on roadways, thus increasing the likelihood of causing a wreck. This scary situation was put on display when a semi truck hit 35 pronghorn near Dinosaur in January, with a separate wreck near Craig just days later resulting in 18 pronghorn getting hit.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
Mule deer fared better than elk and pronghorn, but are also facing off with a high prevalence of chronic wasting disease, which continues to impact the resiliency of their population around the United States.
As a result of the severe winter weather and the population impacts it brought with it, a 12 percent big-game license reduction is taking place statewide – the equivalent of 32,000 licenses. A number of state game management units in northwest Colorado have also had season length shortened to just five days for over-the-counter elk licenses.
The number of some archery licenses and muzzleloader licenses set to be issued in areas where severe population impacts were seen has also been reduced.
There have also been changes in distribution of licenses for big-game hunts, shifting to favor residents of Colorado over non-residents. Seventy-five percent of licenses for black bear, deer, elk, and pronghorn will now be given to residents compared to the previous 65 percent.
Management of Colorado's wildlife populations via hunting has long been deemed a success by many. This situation provides a good example of how the approach toward issuing hunting licenses can change depending on the health of the local wildlife population.
Find additional information regarding the difficult winter and the impacts it's having on hunting in Colorado here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.