Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been forced to indefinitely close Flagler Reservoir, which is located in the Flagler Reservoir State Wildlife Area between Limon and Burlington, due to public safety concerns amid recent flooding.
Heavy rainfall in the area over recent days has filled the previously empty reservoir, causing flooding to overflow onto a nearby road.
"It is not safe to drive on the county road that crosses the dam. And CPW is concerned about houses below the dam in the event we get more rain in the area later this week, as forecast," said CPW Director Jeff Davis of the situation.
The reservoir was drained in August of 2017 thanks to a release order from the Colorado Division of Water Resources, with the gate on the reservoir remaining open ever since. Since it was drained, the reservoir has been empty with exception of periods when heavy local rain has fallen – also filling the reservoir and prompting a closure in July 2022.
The reservoir can only be closed when there isn't a downstream need for the water.
The closure will be lifted when water recedes.
Flagler Reservoir State Wildlife Area spans about 400 acres and is a popular place to hunt deer, dove, pheasant, rabbit, wild turkey, and waterfowl. It also attracts wildlife viewers thanks to picnic tables in the area.
