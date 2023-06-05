Doe in the Meadow Photo Credit: Lightguard (iStock).

It's the time of the year again when wildlife starts to emerge from winter hideaways around Colorado, sometimes accompanied by younglings learning how to navigate a whole new world. With this comes a spike in human-wildlife interactions, some of which will inevitably have negative consequences for animals involved due to people not following best practices when it comes to keeping Colorado's wildlife wild.

It's well-known that people should never interact with Colorado's wildlife – it can mean potential harm to either party and it can cause wildlife to lose their fear of humans – but what about when wildlife seems to be in dire straits and might need a helping hand?

In those cases, never intervene. Instead, contact local wildlife experts. Not only can a situation of this nature mean wildlife could be more hostile and more of a risk to the intervening human, these situations tend to be delicate, best handled by someone with an expertise in how to ensure the best outcome.

Here's some simple advice that can help save animals in your local community – add the local (or closest) Colorado Parks and Wildlife contact information to your cell phone's contact list. While you're at it, add the number for local animal control, as well. That way, if you see a situation that may be problematic – an injured animal or abandoned youngling, for example – you'll have that number ready to call.

Find numbers to contact the local Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices around the state below:

Northeast Region:

Denver: (303) 291-7227​

​​Brush: (970) 842-6300

Fort Collins: (970) 472-4300 

Littleton: (303) 791-1954

Northwest Region:

Grand Junction: (970) 255-6100​

Meeker: (970) 878-6090

Glenwood Springs: (970) 947-2920

Hot Sulphur Springs: (970) 725-6200

Steamboat Springs: (970) 870-3333

Southeast Region:

Colorado Springs: (719) 227-5200

Lamar: (719) 336-6600

Salida: (719) 530-5520

Pueblo: (719) 561-5300

Southwest Region:

Durango: (970) 247-0855

Gunnison: (970) 641-7060

Monte Vista: (719) 587-6900

Montrose: (970) 252-6000

Find additional ways to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as state park phone numbers here.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

