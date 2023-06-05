It's the time of the year again when wildlife starts to emerge from winter hideaways around Colorado, sometimes accompanied by younglings learning how to navigate a whole new world. With this comes a spike in human-wildlife interactions, some of which will inevitably have negative consequences for animals involved due to people not following best practices when it comes to keeping Colorado's wildlife wild.
It's well-known that people should never interact with Colorado's wildlife – it can mean potential harm to either party and it can cause wildlife to lose their fear of humans – but what about when wildlife seems to be in dire straits and might need a helping hand?
In those cases, never intervene. Instead, contact local wildlife experts. Not only can a situation of this nature mean wildlife could be more hostile and more of a risk to the intervening human, these situations tend to be delicate, best handled by someone with an expertise in how to ensure the best outcome.
Here's some simple advice that can help save animals in your local community – add the local (or closest) Colorado Parks and Wildlife contact information to your cell phone's contact list. While you're at it, add the number for local animal control, as well. That way, if you see a situation that may be problematic – an injured animal or abandoned youngling, for example – you'll have that number ready to call.
Find numbers to contact the local Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices around the state below:
Northeast Region:
Denver: (303) 291-7227
Brush: (970) 842-6300
Fort Collins: (970) 472-4300
Littleton: (303) 791-1954
Northwest Region:
Grand Junction: (970) 255-6100
Meeker: (970) 878-6090
Glenwood Springs: (970) 947-2920
Hot Sulphur Springs: (970) 725-6200
Steamboat Springs: (970) 870-3333
Southeast Region:
Colorado Springs: (719) 227-5200
Lamar: (719) 336-6600
Salida: (719) 530-5520
Pueblo: (719) 561-5300
Southwest Region:
Durango: (970) 247-0855
Gunnison: (970) 641-7060
Monte Vista: (719) 587-6900
Montrose: (970) 252-6000
Find additional ways to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as state park phone numbers here.
