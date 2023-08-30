According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, a male in his 30s has died following a rafting accident that took place on the Colorado River in the Gore Canyon 'Pyrite Rapids' area.
Authorities responded to the scene after a report was received at about 2:30 p.m. on August 28, discovering an unconscious 38-year-old male that had been pulled out of the water after taking a fall from his raft.
Given that the area included extremely rugged and mountainous terrain, a Union Pacific Railroad-provided hi-rail truck was used to allow for better access to the site.
According to other members of the rafting group, they had put in at the confluence of the Blue River and the Colorado River, with the deceased male being an experienced raft who fell overboard. He was in the water for an unknown amount of time before members of the group found him.
The man was declared deceased at the scene after all life-saving measures had been taken. He was wearing a helmet and a flotation device at the time of the fatal accident.
The identity of the deceased male and his cause-of-death has not yet been released.
Groups that were involved in the response to the incident included the Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County Emergency Medical Services, and Flight for Life.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
