The portion of the lower Blue River between Silverthorne and Columbine Landing, near Mile Marker 112 of HWY 9, has been closed due to a large fallen tree in the water.
In a Facebook post the Summit County Sheriff's Office reported that the tree has introduced an "extreme hazard" where Boulder Creek comes into Blue River.
According to a report by the Summit Daily, at least three rafts have crashed into the tree.
"This is a life safety hazard. This section of river will remain closed until further notice, [...] The river will be closed to all boaters, fisherman will still have access," the post reads.
Not only is there a collision risk with a downed tree, those who run into it can also get trapped underwater by the current, resulting in drowning.
