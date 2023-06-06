Joseph Gray, 37, from Colorado Springs, nears the finish at the summit of Pikes Peak during the Pikes Peak Ascent on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Gray took first place with a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 7 seconds. The 13.3-mile Pikes Peak Ascent begins in front of the City Hall in Manitou Springs and continues up Barr Trail with an elevation gain of 7,800 feet to the summit of America's Mountain at 14,115 feet. Racers were challenged by the 30 degree weather, high winds and poor visibility once above tree line and to the summit. (The Gazette, Chancey Bush)