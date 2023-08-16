According to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, a difficult and complex rescue mission took place between August 9 and August 10 to rescue a 79-year-old mountain climber that took a big fall on the 13,200 V8 Peak near Hope Lake near Silverton and Telluride. CBS Colorado later identified the fallen climber as famed Gerry Roach, one of the most experienced people worldwide when it comes to exploring Colorado's mountains and the author of guidebooks related to the state's 13,000 and 14,000-foot peaks.
Note: Durango Herald has since stated that the initial report was incorrect and that Roach was actually on 'Peak 13,302.' Officials have not publicly confirmed this detail.
According to officials, Roach's fall took place in a rugged talus field about 200 feet from the summit of the peak, resulting in severe injuries, with a bystander spotting the accident and traveling back to camp to report it via Starlink satellite connection at about 8 p.m. on August 9. Roach had fallen about 100 feet, according to CBS Colorado. He was with a partner at the time, with the Durango Herald later noting that this was his wife.
Once the report was received, a rescue effort was launched with mountain runners from Silverton Medical Rescue being the first to make contact at about 1 a.m. A second team that was hiking and carrying additional gear arrived about an hour later.
Given the severity of the injuries that Roach had sustained during the tumbling fall (including a concussion, broken ribs, and a punctured lung), a nighttime extrication was deemed too risky, meaning that Roach had to stay on the peak overnight.
The following morning, a Blackhawk helicopter associated with the Air National Guard High Altitude Training Center was able to hoist Roach from the scene at about 6:15 a.m., bringing him to a Flight for Life helicopter that transported Roach to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango.
Search and rescue teams called the location where the incident took place "incredibly complex and difficult to navigate."
Though the initial report from search and rescue did not address the medical condition of Roach, his wife has since called his prognosis good.
Gerry Roach has accomplished a long list of feats on mountaintops around the world, perhaps most impressively being the second person ever to scale the highest peak on each of the world's seven continents.
Read an in-depth report about the incident and rescue from the Durango Herald here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.