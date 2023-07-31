Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to Colorado during a national tour that's a celebration of color.
On September 9-10, 16-17, and 23-24, Golden's Colorado Railroad Museum will be hosting the 'Day Out with Thomas: The Color Tour' event, with those lucky enough to get tickets able to take a 20-minute family-friendly interactive train ride led by the Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive. The day will also include live theatrical entertainment, a hay bale maze, a scavenger hunt, and more.
This year's twist includes bringing a "colorful new spin" to the event, with Thomas being adorned with colorful paint splatter.
Tickets are set to go on sale on August 1 and can be purchased here.
