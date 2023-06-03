Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) removed a family of raccoons from a Home Depot in Durango on Friday.
"Our Durango office got a call Friday about a momma raccoon and four babies in the garden department. The babies were tucked away inside some cinder blocks, and mom was hiding under pallets during the busy shopping day," CPW said in a thread of tweets.
Crew members were able to easily extract the babies, and safely placed them into a kennel.
However, the adult raccoon was harder to capture, according to CPW.
"We needed the fork lift to move some pallets away, and a catch pole was required to lift her out and get her added to the kennel with her babies. We assure you, she was not harmed in this process," officials said.
The family of raccoons has since been released to a more suitable habitat.
Check out a video of the relocation below:
Once reunited, we took this raccoon family a little bit south in Durango for their release into much more suitable habitat.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 3, 2023
Mom ran out well, but we needed to help the babies get over to her before leaving them be. pic.twitter.com/LcOLRgAXuf
