According to Fort Collins Police Services, a Poudre Valley ambulance discovered a man with critical injuries from a dirt bike crash while traveling in the area of City Park Avenue and Westward Drive. The man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
Fort Collins Police took over the investigation into the fatal accident and have determined that the male hit a legally parked and unoccupied vehicle while traveling southbound on City Park Avenue. The man was riding an unregistered dirt bike at the time and was not wearing a helmet.
The investigation continues.
“Unfortunately, this is the CRASH Team’s 4th call out in a row where a serious or fatal collision has involved a motorcycle. While we are early on in the investigation and working to discover what factors led up to this collision, our thoughts are with the deceased rider’s friends and family during this difficult time,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.
