According to California's Inyo County Sheriff's Office, a July avalanche hit three hikers, killing one and injuring the other two. This incident serves as a reminder that avalanche risk and other 'winter' hazards can still be present in the backcountry, despite July being underway.
At about 4:30 p.m. on July 2, the sheriff's office was notified that an avalanche took place at about 12,500 feet of elevation on the Sierra Nevada's Split Mountain, which is located near Big Pine, California.
A party of three hikers had summited the 14,064-foot peak earlier in the day, getting caught in a wet slide avalanche during their descent.
According to a report from ABC News, the hikers were not buried by the slide, but swept into dangerous rocky terrain.
This prompted an extensive rescue mission, complicated by poor road conditions and a steep trail. The search and rescue team that responded ultimately had to climb roughly 2,000 vertical feet up the mountain to the avalanche site. They located the party above Red Lake and evacuated the two injured hikers via helicopter, with plans for the rescue team to stay at the lake overnight to recover the deceased hiker the next morning.
Adverse weather changed plans when it prevented a helicopter recovery on June 3. The search and rescue team again climbed the 2,000 feet from the lake to the avalanche site to package the body of the deceased hiker, using a roped litter to lower him down to the lake where his body was transported from the scene.
The Sheriff's Office expressed condolences for the family and friends of the deceased. They also noted that this was the fourth serious mission in three weeks where snow was a factor, with those incidents resulting in three total fatalities and one person with serious injuries.
"Combine snow with inexperience and you have a formula for an accident. The warm temperatures are creating very unforgiving snow conditions. If you slip while on a steep, soft snow slope, you likely will not be able to stop your fall. Furthermore, melting snow can suddenly release rocks on steep slopes, creating an unusually high risk of rockfall," wrote the Inyo County Sheriff's Office.
Just because summer is here, if snow is still around, there can still be associated risks present. Snow can still be found on many high peaks in California and Colorado, as well as several other western states, making it crucial to be aware of slipping and the possibility of an avalanche prior to setting out on an adventure.
Avoid walking under steep slopes that carry snow or traveling across them, as these can slide. As was the case in this situation, lower snow totals might not be enough to bury someone, but they could still carry someone into rocks or off a cliff. Don't forget to bring traction devices along and make sure you know how to use them, including boot traction, as well as a hiking axe for self-arresting.
