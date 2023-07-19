An unresponsive male was found by hikers on Rocky Mountain National Park's Mount Ida Trail on Monday afternoon, with the man later pronounced deceased after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
The hikers were visiting the park when they came across the man in trouble just over a mile from the Mount Ida Trailhead. They notified authorities of the situation via a personal locator beacon and started CPR on the unconscious 51-year-old from Carencro, Louisiana.
Once at the scene, park rangers continued CPR and started to administer more advanced medical care. They were unable to revive the man.
Rangers transported the man's body to the Mount Ida Trailhead, with it then being taken to the Grand County Coroner's Office. The coroner will determine the cause-of-death and will release full identification once next-of-kin have been notified.
There has been no mention of suspected foul play in public communication at this time.
Park staff was assisted by Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand Lake Fire, and Classic Air Medical during the incident.
Mount Ida Trail is described as a hard 9.4-mile out-and-back route with 2,414 feet of elevation gain on AllTrails. Mapping shows that it starts at about 10,700 feet of elevation near the Continental Divide in Rocky Mountain National Park, traveling to the Mount Ida summit at 12,874 feet.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
